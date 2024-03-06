Apple releases iOS 17.4 update with changes for EU users, including alternative app stores and default browser selection in Safari. The new update is an attempt by Apple to comply with Europe's stringent Digital Markets Act (DMA)

Apple has finally rolled out the iOS 17.4 update to all iPhone users, bringing a host of changes, especially for those in the European Union. The new update, which is aimed at complying with Europe's strict Digital Markets Act (DMA), offers several changes, including the ability to sideload apps from third-party app stores, new emojis, the ability to choose a default browser, and several security fixes.

What's new in the iOS 17.4 update? 1) Alternative app store for iPhones: One notable change with iOS 17.4 is the introduction of alternative app stores on iPhones, providing users with more choices beyond the traditional App Store. Additionally, app developers are no longer restricted to offering in-app purchases exclusively through the App Store, as alternative payment methods are now supported.

2) Choosing default browser: iPhone users in the EU will also have access to a new feature that allows them to select a default browser when opening Safari, giving users more control over their browsing experience.

3) NFC for third-party apps: Third-party app developers in the EU will have access to NFC services for their banking and wallet app with the iOS 17.4 beta update. This enhancement enables these apps to facilitate contactless payments without relying on Wallet or Apple Pay

4) New Emojis: Apple is adding support for 28 new emojis like mushroom, phoenix, broken chain, and nodding head (horizontally and vertically) among others. The new emojis will have the ability to face in any direction. These emojis were approved with the Unicode 15.1 update last year, reported Macrumors.

5) Notarization for iOS apps: Apple is also introducing an additional protection called Notarization for iOS apps which is meant to ward off potential malware fraud, scams and harmful content. The new feature is baseline review that is applicable to all aps and is aimed at protecting users using a combination of automated checks and human review

With the new update, developers will also be able to ask Apple for additional hardware and software features.

