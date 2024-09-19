Apple rolls out iOS 18.1 Developer Beta 4: Siri gets type-to-text and AI-driven enhancements
Apple has launched the fourth developer beta of iOS 18.1, enhancing Siri and introducing features like Type to Siri and call recording for older iPhone models. The update also integrates AI tools for photo editing and writing aids, improving user experience ahead of the public release next month.
Apple has released the fourth developer beta of iOS 18.1 for iPhone, continuing its efforts to refine and upgrade the mobile operating system ahead of the official public release next month, as reported by Gadgets 360.
