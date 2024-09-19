Apple has released the fourth developer beta of iOS 18.1 for iPhone, continuing its efforts to refine and upgrade the mobile operating system ahead of the official public release next month, as reported by Gadgets 360.

As per the publication, this beta iteration brings a noteworthy upgrade to Siri, the company's voice assistant, along with various system improvements.

Among the updates in the iOS 18.1 Developer Beta 4, a standout is the enhanced Type to Siri feature, which allows users to interact with Siri through typed commands rather than voice input. First introduced in earlier betas, this feature now includes live suggestions while typing, improving the overall experience and offering more fluid interaction.

In addition to improving Siri, this update also expands the call recording and transcription feature to older iPhone models. Previously exclusive to the iPhone 15 Pro series, this feature enables users to record calls by tapping an icon that appears on the screen's top-left corner, reported MacRumors. Once the recording is completed, both the audio and its transcription are saved directly to the Notes app. To ensure privacy, the system issues an audible message informing all participants when the recording begins.

Reportedly, the beta, which carries the build number 22B5045h for the iPhone 16 series and 22B5045g for iPhone 15 and earlier models, also addresses known issues related to Spotlight search, Siri, and other operating system elements.

An exciting development with iOS 18.1 is the integration of Apple Intelligence, the company’s suite of artificial intelligence tools, previewed during the 2024 Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC). These tools include a Clean Up feature, which uses AI to remove unwanted objects, text, or backgrounds from photos.

The update also introduces AI-powered writing aids, allowing users to modify text tone, generate summaries, or create lists. Additionally, Safari now supports web page summarization in Reader View, providing a concise overview of content.

