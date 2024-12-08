Apple rolls out iOS 18.2 stable update with Genmoji, Image Playground and ChatGPT integration in Siri
Apple's iOS 18.2 update brings AI advancements like Image Playground, Genmoji, and Siri's ChatGPT integration. Enhanced Camera Control and Find My features add functionality. The update is available for iPhone 16 series and select older models.
Apple rolled out the next generation of its artificial intelligence features (dubbed Apple Intelligence) with the iOS 18.2 update. Notably, iOS 18.2 has been a much-awaited update by iPhone users because it brings with it support for features like Genmoji, Image Playground, ChatGPT integration for Siri, Visual Intelligence, advanced writing tools and more.