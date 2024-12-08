Apple's iOS 18.2 update brings AI advancements like Image Playground, Genmoji, and Siri's ChatGPT integration. Enhanced Camera Control and Find My features add functionality. The update is available for iPhone 16 series and select older models.

Apple rolled out the next generation of its artificial intelligence features (dubbed Apple Intelligence) with the iOS 18.2 update. Notably, iOS 18.2 has been a much-awaited update by iPhone users because it brings with it support for features like Genmoji, Image Playground, ChatGPT integration for Siri, Visual Intelligence, advanced writing tools and more.

For the uninitiated, Apple had announced Apple Intelligence at the WWDC 2024 conference. However, unlike every year, these updates were not ready in time for the release of this year's iPhone 16 series, and users have been waiting since then for Apple to bring the AI features to its new devices.

New Apple Intelligence features with iOS 18.2: 1) Image Playground: Apple is finally providing iOS 18 users the ability to generate images using its AI model. There is a standalone Image Playground app on iOS 18, which allows users to create their image based, while Apple also provides some more suggestions like costumes, items, or locations based on a conversation in the messages app or even your notes. However, the images generated via the Image Playground feature are cartoonish for now and do not provide a photorealistic output for now.

2) Genmoji and Image Wand: The new Genmoji feature uses AI to help create some brand new emoji's which are then stores neatly inside the emoji keyboard. Genmoji also allows users to create emojis of their close ones with Genmoji being able to access date from the People album in Photos app.

Meanwhile, undoubtedly one of the coolest feature of new update is Image Wand. It allows iPad users to convert their rough sketches in the Notes app into a full fledged image using just text prompts.

3) ChatGPT integration with Siri: Apple is finally bringing ChatGPT integration to Siri, meaning the voice assistant will be able to get help from OpenAI's chatbot whenever it is in over its head. Apple had said that users will be consulted before their requests are sent to ChatGPT, while their IP addresses will be masked and OpenAI will not be able to store any requests. Notably, Apple users do not need to sign in to their ChatGPT account to process the requests but they can do so if they have a paid subscription.

4) New settings for Camera Control: Apple is adding more options for Camera Control, the touch-sensitive button introduced with the iPhone 16 series. Users can now lock exposure and focus while taking a picture by double-pressing the Camera Control button. This feature is off by default but can be activated under the 'Camera Control' menu in Settings.

Additionally, there’s a new setting to adjust the double-click speed for Camera Control, with options such as ‘Default’, ‘Slow’, and ‘Slower’.

5) Find My now allows sharing location of lost items: Find My is getting a new feature in iOS 18.2 beta 2 that allows users to share the location of their lost items, making it easier to get help finding them.Users can generate a link for their lost item in the Find My app by selecting "Share Item Location" and pass the links on to their friends or authorities. Importantly, the recipient can access the location of the lost item even if they are not using an Apple device.

The shared link will automatically expire after a week or once the item is found. Additionally, a new “Show Contact Info" option in the Find My app, when enabled, directs the recipient to a webpage displaying the owner's contact information, including phone number and email address.

iOS 18.2 eligible devices: iOS 18.2 update is available to all devices that support iOS 18. However, Apple Intelligence features will only be available to the latest iPhone 16 series and the iPhone 15 Pro lineup from last year.

Here's a complete list of all devices that will get the iOS 18.2 update: iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max

iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max

iPhone XR, XS, XS Max

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max

iPhone SE (2nd gen)

iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12

iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone SE (3rd gen)

iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus