American tech giant Apple has launched the first public beta of iOS 18, along with beta versions for iPads, Macs, and other devices. This release offers users an early look at the upcoming features and enhancements that will be fully available with the official release.

To recall, the iOS 18 was initially showcased at WWDC 2024 last month, highlighting its new customization options, redesigned apps, and significant changes for iPhone users. Touted as one of Apple's most substantial iPhone upgrades, iOS 18 promises to bring a host of new functionalities.

However, it is essential to note that not all iPhones are eligible for the iOS 18 beta. The limitations arise from various factors, including storage constraints and the need for newer chipsets. As a public beta, this version is still in the testing phase, and users might encounter bugs and performance issues. Therefore, it is advisable to back up your iPhone data before proceeding with the installation.

Here is a list of iOS 18 Beta-Compatible iPhones

iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max

iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR

iPhone SE (2nd generation or later)

Steps to Install iOS 18 Beta

For those with compatible devices who want to experience the iOS 18 beta, follow these steps:

Visit Apple’s beta program website at beta.apple.com/sp/betaprogram/ and enroll in the public beta program.

On your iPhone, go to Settings > General > Software Update.

Select the Beta Updates option and choose iOS 18 Public Beta.

Return to the Software Update page and wait for the download option to appear. Agree to Apple’s terms and begin the download process. The installation will commence once the download is complete.

Key Features of iOS 18 Beta

Currently, the iOS 18 public beta introduces a limited set of features, with more to be tested in future updates.

Home Screen Customization: One of the most anticipated features is the ability to freely place app icons on the home screen, allowing for a more personalized setup.

Icon Tinting: Users can now apply a uniform tint to all their apps, adding another layer of customization.

Revamped Control Center: iOS 18 redesigns the Control Center, enabling users to add, remove, and rearrange controls for better functionality and customization.

Enhanced Photos App: The Photos app gets a new layout, making it easier to navigate and manage photos. It also includes more organizational tools and editing features.

Dark Mode Icons: The update enhances dark mode icons, giving the interface a sleek and modern look for those who prefer a darker theme.

