Apple rolls out iOS 18 Beta: List of eligible devices and how to update your devices
Apple launches iOS 18 public beta, offering early access to new features like home screen customization and revamped Control Center. Users need compatible devices and may encounter bugs. Follow steps on Apple's beta program website to install.
American tech giant Apple has launched the first public beta of iOS 18, along with beta versions for iPads, Macs, and other devices. This release offers users an early look at the upcoming features and enhancements that will be fully available with the official release.