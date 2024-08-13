Apple rolls out iOS 18 public beta 4: Changes to Control Center, dark mode icons and other new features
iOS 18 public beta 4 brings new Bluetooth toggle in Control Center, renames Browse tab in Apple Music to New, fixes dark mode notification icons, and adds more app tinting options. Available for macOS Sequoia, iPadOS 18, and other Apple OS. Enroll via Apple’s beta program.
Apple has released iOS 18 Public Beta 4 to all eligible users, bringing a host of new features and stability fixes. In addition to iOS, the new public beta is also available for macOS Sequoia, iPadOS 18 and other related Apple operating systems.
