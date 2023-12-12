Apple has finally released the Journal app to iPhone users with the new iOS 17.2 upgrade. The Journal app was announced at the World Wide Developer Conference in June this year, but is only now making its way to end users. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Apple's Vice President of Worldwide Product Bob Borchers while commenting about the new Journal app in the company's latest press release stated, "We are excited to bring the benefits of journaling to more people. Journal makes it easy to preserve rich and powerful memories, and practice gratitude by intelligently curating information that is personal to the user, right from their iPhone. And we're making it possible for other journaling apps to offer the same personalized suggestions while maintaining the highest level of privacy."

What is the Journal app? The Journal app is designed to help users reflect and practice gratitude by looking back at everyday moments or special events in their lives. Users can start with a text entry and later add photos, music, videos, audio recordings, locations and more in the Journal app.

In addition, the new app will also send personalised suggestions for journal entries using on-device machine learning, meaning that these suggestions are private and specific to the user. The Journal app will also send users a reminder at the start or end of the day to help make journaling an ongoing practice in their lives.

Privacy focused: Apple claims that the Journal app is built with 'privacy at its core'. In any case, the Journal app entries are encrypted once the iPhone is locked. Moreover, users can also add protection in the Journal app with a password, Face ID or Touch ID. The Journal entries saved on iCloud are also end-to-end encrypted meaning that only the users can access this data.

