Apple rolls out macOS Sonoma 14.5 public beta 2 update: Know what's new and fixed
Apple releases the second public beta of macOS Sonoma 14.5, inviting non-developers to test it. Users can join via System Preferences and Apple's beta testing site. The update focuses on bug fixes and minor improvements, aligning with Apple's goal of enhancing user experience and performance.
