Apple has started rolling out an online course which is free and is aimed at teachers. The company is also revising the existing coding programs for schools.

The company has two coding banners by the name ‘Develop in Swift’ and ‘Everyone Can Code’ and they are designed to provide basic computer science knowledge to educators.‘Everyone can code’ is a beginners course whereas ‘Develop in Swift’ is a more advanced course for those who are already initiated. The course allows the user to learn basics in coding and then pass on that knowledge to students by using Apple’s open source programming language Swift.

“Apple has worked alongside educators for 40 years, and we’re especially proud to see how Develop in Swift and Everyone Can Code have been instrumental in helping teachers and students make an impact in their communities," said Susan Prescott, Apple’s vice president of Markets, Apps, and Services.

“We’ve seen community college students build food security apps for their campus and watched middle school educators host virtual coding clubs over summer break. As part of our commitment to help expand access to computer science education, we are thrilled to be adding a new professional learning course to help more educators, regardless of their experience, have the opportunity to learn coding and teach the next generation of developers and designers," she added.

The Cupertino Giant is also working on enhancing the curriculum of both the courses. Within the ‘Develop in Swift’ course, Apple provides information on both Swift for high school and higher education students and Xcode on Mac for new and experienced coders.

Everyone Can Code introduces coding to students in grades 4 through 8, and uses puzzles and games to help teach the building blocks of Swift through the Swift Playgrounds app.

