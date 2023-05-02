Apple rolls out Rapid Security Response updates with iOS 16.4.1: Why it is important and why you should install2 min read . Updated: 02 May 2023, 10:28 AM IST
Apple's Rapid Security Response updates provide some important software fixes in a matter of minutes and may not even require your device to reboot.
Apple is releasing the new Rapid Security Response updates to its iPhone, iPad, and Mac devices from today. The new update was earlier only available to the beta testers to ensure that the system works perfectly before rolling it out to the general public. The Rapid Security Response update was first announced at WWDC 2022.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×