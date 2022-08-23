Apple rolls out Self-Repair Service for MacBooks: Check details

Apple rolls out the genuine parts and service tools from today. The tech giant is starting the self-repair program for the MacBook Air and the MacBook Pro with the M1 chipset. These tools would be offered by Apple and can be bought or rented for one-time use at a price of $49.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
The technology giant Apple is all set to extend its self-repairing service to its MacBook users. Apple started this unique initiative with iPhones earlier this year and it has similar plans for MacBook users who now get the option to repair their machines at home using original Apple tools.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The technology giant Apple is all set to extend its self-repairing service to its MacBook users. Apple started this unique initiative with iPhones earlier this year and it has similar plans for MacBook users who now get the option to repair their machines at home using original Apple tools.
Apple rolls out the genuine parts and service tools from today. The tech giant is starting the self-repair program for the MacBook Air and the MacBook Pro with the M1 chipset. These tools would be offered by Apple and can be bought or rented for one-time use at a price of $49 which is roughly ₹3,920.
Apple rolls out the genuine parts and service tools from today. The tech giant is starting the self-repair program for the MacBook Air and the MacBook Pro with the M1 chipset. These tools would be offered by Apple and can be bought or rented for one-time use at a price of $49 which is roughly ₹3,920.
This self-repair program from Apple is a part of the company’s policies to abide by the Right to Repair regulations in the US, and likely expand to certain parts of Europe.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
This self-repair program from Apple is a part of the company’s policies to abide by the Right to Repair regulations in the US, and likely expand to certain parts of Europe.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
To recall, the tech giant has started the iPhone self-repair program which was later followed by some other brands too. Google and Samsung came with similar initiatives but could not create a visible impact. Moreover, the iPhone self repairing program was criticised a lot for offering expensive tools and high-end parts which are exclusive and available through the company.
To recall, the tech giant has started the iPhone self-repair program which was later followed by some other brands too. Google and Samsung came with similar initiatives but could not create a visible impact. Moreover, the iPhone self repairing program was criticised a lot for offering expensive tools and high-end parts which are exclusive and available through the company.
It is expected that the self-repairing programs from Apple might expand soon in India as Apple says that it will expand the program to more countries throughout 2022.
It is expected that the self-repairing programs from Apple might expand soon in India as Apple says that it will expand the program to more countries throughout 2022.
Right to repair advocates in the US have targeted Apple since long because of its practice of locking down its softwares so that parts are encoded to a specific device. Some attempted repairs such as replacing a broken original screen with one made by a third party have left these Apple phones unsable and created problems for the users.
Right to repair advocates in the US have targeted Apple since long because of its practice of locking down its softwares so that parts are encoded to a specific device. Some attempted repairs such as replacing a broken original screen with one made by a third party have left these Apple phones unsable and created problems for the users.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
There are still some issues with the plans. The tech giant is offering its own set of tools to repair the Apple phones and laptops for a seven day rental at $49 and consumers can only use the parts that have been approved by the company. This tool kit is expensive even for rental purposes and packs a heavy range of equippments which might not be required for repairs at all.
There are still some issues with the plans. The tech giant is offering its own set of tools to repair the Apple phones and laptops for a seven day rental at $49 and consumers can only use the parts that have been approved by the company. This tool kit is expensive even for rental purposes and packs a heavy range of equippments which might not be required for repairs at all.