Apple’s biggest chip gamble yet

Apple is hardly new to the chip game. It has been designing its own processors for the iPhone and iPad for a decade now and its goal of displacing Intel’s position in Macs has been rumored for years. The timing is good. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, which has been fabricating Apple’s in-house processors since 2014, has leapt ahead of Intel in chip-production technology. Apple’s M1 and the A14 chips for the latest iPhones and iPads will be built on TSMC’s 5-nanometer manufacturing process. Intel’s most advanced chips are built on a 10-nanometer process, and delays with its transition to 7-nanometer have shaken up the storied chip maker.