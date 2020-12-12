Apple’s chip dreams haunt its suppliers

Apple’s chip dreams haunt its suppliers2 min read . 09:37 PM IST
- Qualcomm and other chip makers’ shares drop on latest report of Apple’s modem efforts
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Chip makers supplying Apple should have learned by now to always consider that business temporary. That doesn’t mean it’s worthless.
Intel is only the most recent example, finally losing its place in some of the Mac computer lineup to in-house central processors developed by Apple. Qualcomm might be next on the chopping block. Apple’s senior vice president of hardware technologies, Johny Srouji, told employees in a company town hall Thursday that Apple is working on its own modem chips, according to a report by Bloomberg. Modem chips are Qualcomm’s largest business with Apple, with the two companies having recently re-established their relationship following a bitter, multiyear legal dispute.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.