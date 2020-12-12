Apple’s chip dreams haunt its suppliers

Intel is only the most recent example, finally losing its place in some of the Mac computer lineup to in-house central processors developed by Apple. Qualcomm might be next on the chopping block. Apple’s senior vice president of hardware technologies, Johny Srouji, told employees in a company town hall Thursday that Apple is working on its own modem chips, according to a report by Bloomberg. Modem chips are Qualcomm’s largest business with Apple, with the two companies having recently re-established their relationship following a bitter, multiyear legal dispute.

