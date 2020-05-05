Apple’s developer event WWDC will start on 22 June, to be an online-only event

Apple’s annual developer event WWDC (Worldwide Developers Conference) will be held online starting June 22. It can be accessed by all developers via the Apple Developer app and on the Apple Developer website, the company announced through a press statement.

Apple had declared in March that WWDC will be held online, right after Google and Facebook had cancelled their offline events and decided to hold them online. All major hardware and software events expected this year have either been cancelled or will be held behind closed doors.

In addition to making the date of the developer event public, Apple also announced a Swift student challenge, to provide student developers a global platform to showcase their coding talent on Swift programming language.

“WWDC20 will be our biggest yet, bringing together our global developer community of more than 23 million in an unprecedented way for a week in June to learn about the future of Apple platforms," Phil Schiller, Apple’s senior vice president of worldwide marketing said in a press statement.

WWDC provides Apple’s large developer community early access to those features and versions of iOS, iPadOS, macOS, tvOS, and watchOS which are still under development and will be released later in the year.

More details about WWDC20 including keynote, session and lab schedules will be shared in June by email and on Apple Developer website.

Speaking on the student challenge, Craig Federighi, Apple’s senior vice president of software engineering said in a press statement, “Students are an integral part of the Apple developer community, and last year WWDC saw attendance from more than 350 student developers spanning 37 different countries."

Apple has also invited student developers to create and submit an interactive scene in Swift playground that can be experienced within three minutes starting from May 17. Swift Playground is an app on iPad and Mac which teaches Swift programming language in an interactive manner.

