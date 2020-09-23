Apple’s first online retail store in India goes live

NEW DELHI: Apple’s first online store in India went live today. The company confirmed the launch last week and it's the first time the company has run a first party retail network in the country. So far, sale of iPhones and other Apple products in India took place through third party distributors and resellers like Flipkart and Amazon.

With the web store, Apple customers in India can engrave specific products in six Indian languages, and English. The store also allows users to customize Mac computers as per their requirements, a service that Apple hasn’t been able to bring in the Indian market so far.

Additionally, the Apple Store will also offer specialized support for Apple products in both Hindi and English. Apple’s newest products, including the Apple Watch SE and Apple Watch Series 6, are also being sold through the store.

“One thing we’ve learned is when we enter the market with Apple Retail, all boats rise," said Deirdre O’Brien, Senior Vice President of Retail and People at appApple, last week. “It creates tremendous interest in our products, which are available on our online store and through our network of trusted resellers, allowing us to connect with our customers where they are. As of today Apple Store Online is selling a wide range of Apple products," she added.

The store offers Apple’s complete range of products in India, and the Apple One subscription-based services will also be offered later this year. The store doesn’t offer third party products right now, but the same should be added in future.

Launching its online store should allow Apple more control over the retail experience, something the company is known for globally. The company doesn’t own its own brick and mortar stores in the country, which further affects how much it can control its product flow in the market.

According to industry estimates, Apple owns only about 2% market share in the Indian market right now. However, the company has gained from supply issues faced by its competition in India in the quarter ended June this year. The International Data Corporation (IDC), noted that Apple’s market share in the premium segment rose from 48.8% last year to 41.2% this year.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePapermint is now on Telegram. Join mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated