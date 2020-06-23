Apple’s iOS 14 makes it much more difficult for apps to track you

For instance, with iOS 14, iPhone users will be able to stop every app from getting their precise location. The rationale seems to be that apps really only need your approximate locations in order to show you ads, make recommendations etc. So, your precise location needn’t be shared. For instance, a social network might be able to use your approximate location to tell you what stores are nearby. But it doesn’t need to know your exact GPS coordinates to do the same. The level of approximation here isn’t known at this point though.