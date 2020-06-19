Apple's iOS may soon have a different name

Apple iOS has so far been one of the most iconic softwares the tech giant has built till date. The software is also one that has the maximum reach in comparison to the other platforms built by the company. The company’s developer conference WWDC 2020 is just a few days from now and a few reports have claimed that there might be a big announcement before the developer conference begins.

Popular tipster Jon Posser, through a Tweet, hinted that Apple might change the name of its popular operating system. The new name is expected to fall in line with the rest of the nomenclature of operating systems under Apple. iOS might soon be changed to iPhoneOS. Similar to MacOS and iPadOS, the operating system name will contain the name of the device it runs on.

Popular tipster Jon Posser, through a Tweet, hinted that Apple might change the name of its popular operating system. The new name is expected to fall in line with the rest of the nomenclature of operating systems under Apple. iOS might soon be changed to iPhoneOS. Similar to MacOS and iPadOS, the operating system name will contain the name of the device it runs on.

Another tipster who goes by the name of Max Weinbach replied to the same tweet claiming that he also had listened to similar rumours. If this turns out to be true, WWDC might be the right event to make the announcement.

The developer conference will begin from 22 June and this will be the first time Apple will be conducting it online. The event will go on till June 26. The community of Apple developers has over 23 million people.

The event is conducted every year in order to provide developers with a deeper look into the newest updates for iOS, iPadOS, macOS, tvOS, and watchOS. Like most years, iOS is going to be the biggest star at the conference.

Developers will have the ability to learn how to build the next generation of apps with more than 100 technical and design-focused sessions helmed by Apple engineers.

