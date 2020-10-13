Apple’s iPhone 12 lineup with four new phones that support 5G

American tech giant, Apple, today announced the 2020 edition of its iPhones in a virtual event. The company usually launches its iPhones in September, but had to deal with production delays due the pandemic this year. The iPhone 12 series has 5G connectivity, a first for Apple’s phones.

While that does make the iPhones capable of supporting faster network speeds, Indian users will have to wait till telcos turn on 5G networks to take advantage of this feature.

There are two more firsts for the company this year. For once, Apple now has a “mini" version of the iPhone. The iPhone 12 Mini has the “exact same features" as the iPhone 12, according to Apple, but with a smaller 5.4-inch display. The 12 has a 6.1 inch OLED display. The company is also retaining the “Pro" series, adding an iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max to the lineup.

Further, Apple says it designed the iPhone specifically to make sure it supports 5G connectivity in “more places than any other". This likely means the phones will be ready for worldwide 5G connectivity from day one, something many devices had failed to do when 4G first came into being. The company claimed the phones can support up to 3.5 Mbps speeds in ideal conditions and the iPhone 12 series will support millimetre wave connections in the US. There’s also a “smart data" mode, which switches to LTE connections automatically when 5G speeds aren’t required, in order to preserve battery.

With the 2020 iPhones, the Cupertino, California-based company is going back to the flat design from the iPhone 5S days. Apple had shifted to rounded edges since the iPhone 6 series. The company says the iPhone 12 is 11% thinner, 15% smaller and 16% lighter than the iPhone 11. The 12 series retains the edge-to-edge optical light emitting diode (OLED) displays that Apple adopted since the iPhone X, three years ago.

On the chip side, the A14 Bionic chipset running the iPhone 12 series is the company’s first processor built on 5nm fabrication technology. Apple claims its up to 50% faster than any smartphone chipset today. It will have a quad-core graphics processing unit (GPU) inside, which Apple says will support “console quality" games. Apple worked with publisher Riot Games to bring popular PC multiplayer game, League of Legends, to the iPhone to take advantage of the new processor’s power.

The Neural Engine, that tackles machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) computing, has 16 cores now.

The difference between the iPhone 12 and the 12 Pro series comes down to the camera and display.

The iPhone 12 Pro series will have its Super XDR display, which supports better colour, while the phones also get three cameras instead of two on the 12. Apple is also enabling its “deep fusion" software for cameras on the Pro series, which uses ML algorithms to improve the final image quality. It has also improved the optical image stabilization capabilities, allowing more light gathering and much more flexibility when dealing with hand shakes.

Lastly, the Pro series has a ProRAW feature, which allows users to shoot photos in RAW format, something professional photographers will like.

