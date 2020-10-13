Apple’s iPhone 12 lineup with four new phones that support 5G

Further, Apple says it designed the iPhone specifically to make sure it supports 5G connectivity in “more places than any other". This likely means the phones will be ready for worldwide 5G connectivity from day one, something many devices had failed to do when 4G first came into being. The company claimed the phones can support up to 3.5 Mbps speeds in ideal conditions and the iPhone 12 series will support millimetre wave connections in the US. There’s also a “smart data" mode, which switches to LTE connections automatically when 5G speeds aren’t required, in order to preserve battery.