The iPhone 12 series will be sold in India from 30 October onwards and will start at ₹69,900. The devices will be available in 64 GB, 128 GB, and 256 GB storage variants. While the iPhone 12 will start at ₹76,900, the 12 Mini will be sold at a starting price of ₹69,900.

On the other hand, the iPhone 12 Pro will cost ₹1,19,900 for the base 64GB variant, while the 12 Pro Max starts at ₹1,29,900 in India. These two devices will also be sold from October 30 onwards.

The company is also including a year-long subscription to its Apple TV+ streaming service and three months of Apple Arcade free with new purchases. The devices will not ship with chargers in the box, as part of Apple’s drive to be more environment friendly. The company introduced new MagSafe accessories, which uses its proprietary magnetic pin technologies for charging. These will be sold separately from November 6 onwards.

Apple recently introduced its first online retail store in India, allowing the company to sell its extended warranty service, AppleCare+, in the country as well.

The new iPhones support 5G connectivity and have enhanced camera systems. Apple has also fitted OLED displays on all four devices this time, though it’s retaining the “Super XDR" panels, which offer better colour, for the Pro models. The Pro models also have better camera features, many of which are suited for professional photographers and movie-makers.

While Apple said it has worked with over a hundred telcos worldwide to support 5G networks, it’s probably going to be a while before Indian users can take advantage of this feature. The country is yet to auction 5G spectrum and is expected to begin that process early next year. Even when it does, only Reliance Jio seems to be ready to buy spectrum and enable 5G connectivity.

