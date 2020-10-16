Apple's iPhone 12 trolled by Samsung for not providing charger

Apple's iPhone 12 launch gave enough ammunition to the people to start a sea of viral fire on social media. The reason being - iPhone 12 does not come with a charger or AirPods. Apple on Tuesday had launched four new phones, all equipped with 5G, which means that they can connect to the next-generation high-speed wireless network.

The new phones are the iPhone 12, the iPhone 12 Pro, the iPhone 12 Pro Max and a new, smaller, iPhone 12 mini. In addition, the tech giant also introduced new audio equipment including the HomePod Mini smart speaker. The new iPhone box will include an iPhone and a USB-C to Lightning Cable.

The new phones are the iPhone 12, the iPhone 12 Pro, the iPhone 12 Pro Max and a new, smaller, iPhone 12 mini. In addition, the tech giant also introduced new audio equipment including the HomePod Mini smart speaker. The new iPhone box will include an iPhone and a USB-C to Lightning Cable.

In a Facebook post they put a picture of the Samsung Galaxy adapter, and captioned it "Included with your Galaxy."

Apple says that the headphones or a charging brick were not included in the box to cut down on waste.

"More than 2 billion Apple power adapters are out in the world, and many customers already have wired headphones or AirPods," vice president of environment, policy and social initiatives Lisa Jackson said.

"Removing these items also means a smaller, lighter iPhone box. We can fit up to 70% more items on a shipping pallet. Instead, iPhone users will have to buy EarPods and the USB power adapter separately," Jackson said.