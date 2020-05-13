Apple’s iPhones can easily be adjudged with the most leaked series title in the history of smartphones. The tradition of iPhone leaks continue with this new information that has been leaked by Jon Posser, the leakster who provided accurate information about the iPhone SE 2020.

Posser, on his YouTube channel claimed that after he reveals the new information, there won’t be much left to disclose about the iPhone 12 series. The leakster not only gave us a glance at the specifications and models, but also the prices of each and every model that Apple plans to launch later this year.

According to the latest leaks, Apple will be launching four new models under the iPhone 12 series. The iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Max (or Plus), iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max.

iPhone 12

The newest version among the four models will be the iPhone 12, which will be the smallest device with Apple’s new form factor. The iPhone 12, according to the leakster, will feature a 5.4-inch Super Retina OLED display manufactured by BOE. The device will come with 4GB RAM.

The storage options will start at $649 for the 128GB version and $749 for the 256GB version. The phone will feature an aluminium body, an A14 chip, 5G connectivity and dual camera.

iPhone 12 Max

The Max version, as the name suggests is just a bigger version of the iPhone 12 with a 6.1-inch screen. The storage options are also the same. The 128GB variant starts at $749 and the 256GB version starts at $849. Other than the price and size, rest all the features remain the same.

iPhone 12 Pro

The iPhone 12 Pro version will launch with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR with ProMotion. This OLED display will be manufactured by Samsung. The display will also get 10-bit color depth. The RAM on the Pro line-up will be 6GB.

Apple will be offering three variants with the iPhone 12 Pro. The base will begin with 128GB internal storage priced at $999, the 256GB variant will be priced at $1,099 and the 512GB variant will be priced at $1,299.

Both the Pro version models will get a stainless steel body, A14 chipset, 5G connectivity and Triple camera setup along with LiDAR sensor

iPhone 12 Pro Max

The max version of the iPhone 12 Pro will feature a massive 6.7-inch screen which will be the biggest on any iPhone. Rest of the specifications will remain the same as iPhone 12 Pro.

The 128GB variant will be priced at $1,099, the 256GB variant at $1,199 and the 512GB variant will be priced at $1,399.

