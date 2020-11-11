Apple’s M1-powered MacBook Pro and Air: What they will—and won’t—do

Because these machines now have the same underlying architecture as your iPhone and iPad, you will be able to run those apps. Well, sorta. Apple says hundreds of thousands of iOS and iPadOS apps will be available in its Mac App Store. While many apps work fine without any changes, Apple will label apps as not verified until a developer confirms that its apps work with the M1 chip. Because there are no touch screens on the new Macs, this might include better handling with mouse and keyboard.