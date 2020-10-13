Apple’s new HomePod Mini to be available in India from 6 Nov at 9,900

Apple has updated the smart speaker lineup with the new HomePod mini. It will be available in white and space grey in India at INR 9,900 on Apple.com and authorised Apple resellers from November 6 onwards. Shipping will start from November 16.

Designed like a compact sphere, the new HomePod Mini is powered by the new Apple S5 chip which uses software driven new audio tech called computational audio which can analyse music and use complex tuning models to optimise loudness, adjust dynamic range, and control the movement of the driver and passive radiators in real time. This allows the speaker to optimise the audio experience for a superior performance.

Like its bigger sibling HomePod, the new speaker is designed to direct the flow of sound down and out toward the bottom of the speaker to deliver an immersive 360-degree audio experience. To listen to voice commands better the speakers uses a troika of outward facing microphones. Apple has added an additional inward-facing microphone to isolate sound coming from the speaker so it can detect voice commands even speaker is playing music.

According to Apple, HomePod mini will not send any information to Apple servers until the “Hey Siri" command is identified locally on the device or the user activates Siri by touch. Apple assures that no personal information is sold to advertisers and no messages or notes played via it will be revealed to Apple.

Powered by Apple’s virtual assistant, the HomePod Mini can be used to control smart home devices and send messages on other HomePod speakers in the household using the Intercom system feature. Intercom works with iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, AirPods, and CarPlay.

“HomePod mini has everything customers want in a smart speaker — amazing sound for listening to music, a world-class intelligent assistant that delivers a personal experience to each member of the household, and like every Apple product, it’s designed with privacy and security in mind," Bob Borchers, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Product Marketing said in a statement.

The HomePod mini is compatible with iPhone SE, iPhone 6s and later devices, or iPod touch (7th generation) running iOS 14; or iPad Pro, iPad (5th generation or later), iPad Air 2 or later, or iPad mini 4 or later running iPadOS 14.

