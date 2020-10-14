Apple’s new iPhones aim high and wide

The tech company may be most famous for its easy-to-use devices, but it once took a very streamlined approach to its product lineup as well. Each year brought one new iPhone model, while the previous year’s version was demoted in price and the others were dropped. But it has been edging away from that practice over the past few years, and Tuesday’s iPhone unveil represents the biggest shift yet. Four new designs under the iPhone 12 moniker were unveiled at different prices, compared with three new iPhone 11 variants introduced last year.