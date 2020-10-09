Apple’s new iPhones nay be left on the shelf

An elevated valuation would be fine if the new iPhones sell well, but the lackluster reality surrounding the current state of 5G networks could lead to underwhelming demand. PC Mag found the new wireless technology was often slower than 4G after it recently conducted tests in 26 U.S. cities, adding “5G results were disappointing all around on every carrier." The Washington Post had similar conclusions and found no speed improvement for 5G phones and in many cases slower numbers. There are several technical reasons for the weak results, ranging from the more prevalent use of the slower “mid-band" 5G spectrum to the anemic coverage buildout of the faster 5G millimeter wave service. Bottom line, the 5G experience for U.S. wireless carriers in most circumstances isn’t better than 4G right now. It will take time, so why shell out hundreds of dollars for an upgrade now?