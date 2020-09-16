Apple’s product prices are getting more confusing

The problem is, you can’t mix and match services. Many users do need at least a bit of iCloud storage (Apple makes sure of that), but there’s no real deal for people who, say, just want Music and Fitness+, or Arcade and News+. My editor already spends $30 a month for Apple services, but isn’t sure he really cares about the other $25 worth of services he now gets “free." Let the household debates ensue.