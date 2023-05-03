Apple Safari dethrones Microsoft Edge to become second most used desktop browser, Google Chrome continues to lead1 min read . Updated: 03 May 2023, 01:43 PM IST
According to a data, Mozilla Firefox, Opera and Internet Explorer are other popular browsers with 5.65%, 3.09% and 0.55% market shares, respectively.
Google Chrome continues to be the popular desktop browser among users worldwide. According to Statcounter, Chrome has a market share of 66.1% globally. At the second position comes Apple’s Safari that has replaced Microsoft Edge to become the second most used desktop browser.
