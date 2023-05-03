Home / Technology / News /  Apple Safari dethrones Microsoft Edge to become second most used desktop browser, Google Chrome continues to lead
Apple Safari dethrones Microsoft Edge to become second most used desktop browser, Google Chrome continues to lead

1 min read . Updated: 03 May 2023, 01:43 PM IST Livemint
According to a data, Mozilla Firefox, Opera and Internet Explorer are other popular browsers with 5.65%, 3.09% and 0.55% market shares, respectively.

Google Chrome continues to be the popular desktop browser among users worldwide. According to Statcounter, Chrome has a market share of 66.1% globally. At the second position comes Apple’s Safari that has replaced Microsoft Edge to become the second most used desktop browser. 

Although the competition between the two is neck-to-neck as Apple Safari has a market share of 11.8%, while Microsoft Edge was behind with 11% market share. According to the data, Mozilla Firefox, Opera and Internet Explorer are other popular browsers with 5.65%, 3.09% and 0.55% market shares, respectively.

In India, Google Chrome is the widely used desktop browser with a market share of 89.04%. Firefox and Microsoft Edge stand at second and third place with a market share of 3.64% and 3.48%, respectively. Only 1.01 per cent of Indians use Safari, as per the data.

Despite the popularity, Google Chrome is considered to be the most vulnerable web browser. According to a report by Atlas VPN, the browser has 303 reported vulnerabilities so far this year, the highest cumulative number of vulnerabilities of all time, with over 3,000 reported vulnerabilities in total.

Recently, Microsoft has been pushing artificial intelligence (AI) to its Edge browser. The company introduced ChatGTP support in Microsoft Edge earlier this year. “Because we know 64% of searches occur on mobile phones, we are releasing all new Bing and Edge mobile apps to serve as your copilot for the web even when you are away from your desktop," Microsoft had said in a blog post.

