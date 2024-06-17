Apple recently unveiled its thinnest ever iPad Pro model at the company's Let Loose event. Now, a new report claims that the Cupertino-based tech giant is planning similar models for the iPhone 17, MacBook Pro and Apple Watch. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman stated in his Power On newsletter that Apple is focusing on developing a "'skinnier' iPhone 17 model that will be released in 2025. Without mentioning a specific launch date, the report stated that a similar redesign is also in the works for the Apple Watch and MacBook Pro.

Notably, a previous report had claimed that Apple was planning the biggest overhaul yet of the wearable with the Apple Watch X. The new Apple Watch could feature the thinnest design yet and could include magnetic attachments for swapping and attaching bands.

Gurman states that Apple wants the iPad Pro to be the start of a new line of Apple devices that are the thinnest and lightest products in their categories in the entire tech industry.

iPhone 17 may come with a ‘Slim’ variant: Gurman's claim about a slimmer iPhone 17 variant has previously been backed by analysts Jeff Pu and Ross Young. In fact, Pu said in an investor note earlier this year that Apple may drop the Plus variant of the iPhone 17 next year, opting instead for a slim version.

Meanwhile, the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Slim and iPhone 17 Pro models are likely to feature an aluminium design that will be "more complex". The iPhone 17 Pro Max, on the other hand, could still feature a titanium body.

According to Pu, the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Slim variants will likely come with 8GB of RAM and be powered by the A18 or A19 bionic chipset. Meanwhile, the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are likely to come with 12GB of RAM and run on the A19 Pro chipset.

The iPhone 17 series is also likely to feature 24MP front-facing cameras, a huge upgrade from the 12MP shooters on the iPhone 15 series.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

