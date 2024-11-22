Apple said to bring ChatGPT-like ‘LLM Siri’ for iOS 19: Here’s what we know so far
Apple is developing a new Siri with enhanced conversational abilities, leveraging advanced language models, anticipated to debut with iOS 19 in 2025. The updated assistant, called 'LLM Siri', is projected for release in Spring 2026, maintaining third-party AI integration.
After giving a major overhaul to Siri with iOS 18 earlier this year, Apple is now planning to develop a more conversation version of the voice assistant akin to OpenAI's ChatGPT and Google's Gemini, according to a report by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. The new Siri is said to use a more advance large language model (LLM) that could potentially improve back and forth conversations and allow the voice assistant to handle sophisticated requests more quickly.