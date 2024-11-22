Apple is developing a new Siri with enhanced conversational abilities, leveraging advanced language models, anticipated to debut with iOS 19 in 2025. The updated assistant, called 'LLM Siri', is projected for release in Spring 2026, maintaining third-party AI integration.

After giving a major overhaul to Siri with iOS 18 earlier this year, Apple is now planning to develop a more conversation version of the voice assistant akin to OpenAI's ChatGPT and Google's Gemini, according to a report by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. The new Siri is said to use a more advance large language model (LLM) that could potentially improve back and forth conversations and allow the voice assistant to handle sophisticated requests more quickly.

Reportedly, the new voice assistant, which will eventually replace the current Siri, is being dubbed as ‘LLM Siri’ by the people working on it. The new Siri overhaul is likely to be announced as part of the iOS 19 and macOS 16 update, internally named Luck and Cheer, in 2025.

However, much like the upgraded Siri features in iOS 18, the new Siri isn't expected to come packed with iPhone 17 next year and instead the Cupertino based tech giant is planning to release the revamped digital assistant some time in Spring 2026, as per Gurman.

What could be new with conversation Siri? Reportedly, the next generation LLM update which will likely be a part of the iOS 19 update will be an end to end system that provides advanced features like ChatGPT or Gemini. However, given that Apple is developing these capabilities in-house, the company will likely better emphasize the privacy element.

Bringing a conversational Siri, however, would not likely mean the end of third party AI systems. For the unversed, Apple currently allows access to ChatGPT via Siri and support for more AI chatbots is set to be rolled out in the future.