Apple is working on releasing the AirTag 2 around the middle of next year, according to a report by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. While the AirTag 2 is expected to retain much of its predecessor's design, it could feature three noteworthy improvements.

The first AirTag, launched in early 2021 with the codename B389, was met with considerable success. Although there were earlier rumours suggesting that a new AirTag model could arrive this year, Gurman, who has a strong track record of reporting Apple-related news, states that the AirTag 2 (model number B589) has progressed through manufacturing tests and Apple is now reportedly ready to bring it to market next year.

AirTag 2 to come with 3 key improvements:

Apple is said to be improving the range of the AirTag 2, upgrading the wireless chip onboard, and making privacy-related improvements. The Cupertino-based tech giant is also reportedly considering removing the speaker from the AirTag to reduce instances of the device being used for stalking.

Gurman also states that Apple is planning to launch a smart home command center similar to the Google Nest Hub and Amazon Echo Hub, which could be released alongside the AirTag 2 next year. Meanwhile, earlier rumors have confirmed Apple's plans to launch the iPhone SE 4, new iPad variants, and updated Mac models next year.

As Apple gears up for these hardware launches, it is also enhancing the Find My functionality in iPhones. Just last week, Apple released a new Find My feature with iOS 18.2 developer beta 2, allowing users to share the location of their lost items—even with people outside Apple's ecosystem. This means if you lose an item with an AirTag attached, it’s now easier to track it by sharing a link with authorities and friends, without worrying about the operating system their phone uses.

The shared link will automatically expire after a week or once the item is found. Additionally, a new “Show Contact Info" option in the Find My app, when enabled, directs the recipient to a webpage displaying the owner's contact information, including phone number and email address.

