Apple said to launch AirTag 2 with 3 big changes next year: All you need to know
According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple is set to launch AirTag 2 next year with upgrades including improved range, a new wireless chip, and enhanced privacy features, possibly omitting the speaker to combat stalking.
Apple is working on releasing the AirTag 2 around the middle of next year, according to a report by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. While the AirTag 2 is expected to retain much of its predecessor's design, it could feature three noteworthy improvements.
