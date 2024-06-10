While the likes of Samsung, Vivo, OnePlus and Oppo have made forays into the foldable world, Apple's name has been painstakingly absent from the list. While recent reports have suggested that the Tim Cook led company is preparing to deliver foldable iPhones soon, there had no concrete details about the design or specifications of the upcoming device till yet. However, a latest report by 9to5Mac citing analyst Jeff Pu has now suggested that tech giant may be preparing to bring a foldable device with ‘wrap around design’.

In an earlier note, Pu had asserted that Apple will release its 7.9-inch foldable device in 2026 while a 20.3-inch hybrid foldable device could make its debut a year earlier in 2025. The report was also collaborated by KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who stated that Apple was indeed working on a 20.3-inch foldable MacBook.

As per Pu, the upcoming 7.9 inch foldable will have a design similar to Huawei Mate Xs 2 while the 20.3 inch foldable could have a similar design to the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold.

In other news, Apple will soon unveil its latest operating systems for iPhones, MacBooks, Vision Pro, iPad and Apple Watch at the company's WWDC 2024 event today. Reports suggest that this year's WWDC will mark Apple's foray into the world of generative AI.

While rivals like Samsung and Google have jumped on the AI bandwagon and brought many devices with AI powered features, Apple hasn't really had a say in the matter so far. However, the Tim Cook led company looks ready to leapfrog in this new world of artificial intelligence with a new reported partnership with OpenAI.

While Apple may not be an early adopter of AI, the company is likely to differentiate itself from the competition with the a privacy focused approach to AI. Multiple reports have suggested that Apple may run most its AI features on-device, meaning the user data will not be sent to the cloud for processing.

Moreover, Apple may reportedly also harp on about not building profiles of users, something that has led to frequent criticism of other major companies in the sector like Meta and Google.

