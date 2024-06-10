Apple said to release 7.9-inch foldable iPhone with ‘wrap around’ design in 2026. Here's what we know so far
Apple may soon launch foldable iPhones with 'wrap around design' as per latest report. Analysts suggest a 7.9-inch foldable in 2026 and a 20.3-inch hybrid device in 2025. Apple is also set to unveil new operating systems at WWDC 2024, signaling a move into generative AI.
While the likes of Samsung, Vivo, OnePlus and Oppo have made forays into the foldable world, Apple's name has been painstakingly absent from the list. While recent reports have suggested that the Tim Cook led company is preparing to deliver foldable iPhones soon, there had no concrete details about the design or specifications of the upcoming device till yet. However, a latest report by 9to5Mac citing analyst Jeff Pu has now suggested that tech giant may be preparing to bring a foldable device with ‘wrap around design’.