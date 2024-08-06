Samsung, Vivo, OnePlus, you name it, almost every major smartphone brand has a foldable offering on the market. Well, everyone except Apple. A new report suggests that could be about to change, with the Cuperinto-based tech giant set to launch two new foldable devices in 2026.

Apple foldable:

Apple could release a foldable iPad/MacBook in the second quarter of 2026, according to a new report from 9to5Mac, which cites analyst Jeff Pu. The tech giant is said to be releasing a foldable iPhone later in the year, perhaps with the launch of the iPhone 18 series in September that year.

Previous reports have suggested that a foldable iPad/MacBook hybrid has been in the works for some time. The device is likely to take the form of an all-screen MacBook or a foldable iPad, with an 18.8-inch display when unfolded.

Meanwhile, a report last month claimed that Apple had signed a supply deal with Samsung for its foldable iPhone, which could feature a top-down folding design similar to the Samsung Galaxy Flip series. Notably, Samsung released its 6th generation Flip phone this year and by the time Apple launches its own offering in the segment, Samsung would have a head start of 8 generations.

An earlier report by The Information claimed that Apple's foldable iPhone had moved beyond the idea stage and that the company had approached Asian suppliers to produce components for the device, which is being referred to internally as the V68.

However, as usual, we have no official word from Apple on the matter, as the company has a history of keeping its forthcoming launches under wraps until the last moment. For example, Apple hasn't even officially confirmed the presence of the iPhone 16, which could be released next month..

