Apple said to release two new foldable devices in 2026. Everything we know so far
Apple will reportedly release two new foldable devices - a full screen iPad/Mac and a foldable iPhone - in 2026. The foldable iPhone could compete directly with the likes of Samsung Flip series phones.
Samsung, Vivo, OnePlus, you name it, almost every major smartphone brand has a foldable offering on the market. Well, everyone except Apple. A new report suggests that could be about to change, with the Cuperinto-based tech giant set to launch two new foldable devices in 2026.