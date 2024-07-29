Apple said to rollout Apple Intelligece with iOS 18.1 developer beta this week. All we know so far
Apple will not include its new artificial intelligence features, dubbed 'Apple Intelligence', with the stable version of iOS 18 and iPadOS updates in September, according to a new report from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. In fact, these features will be included as part of the iOS 18.1 update in October, giving the tech giant more time to fix bugs in its latest update.