Apple will not include its new artificial intelligence features, dubbed 'Apple Intelligence', with the stable version of iOS 18 and iPadOS updates in September, according to a new report from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. In fact, these features will be included as part of the iOS 18.1 update in October, giving the tech giant more time to fix bugs in its latest update.

Gurman also stated that the Apple Intelligence features will first be available for software developers to test via the iOS 18.1 and iPadOS 18.1 developer beta, which could roll out as early as this week. The report notes that this is not a typical strategy for Apple, as the Cupertino-based tech giant usually reserves its subsequent updates until the first version of the software is released to the general public via the stable build.

If the report is true, it would mean that the upcoming iPhone 16 series will ship without the new AI features such as voice note summaries, Siri revamp and ChatGPT integration. Even if Apple Intelligence is rolled out via the iOS 18.1 and iPad 18.1 update, it will not include some of the biggest updates such as the ability to use on-device AI for system-wide use.

Gurman says that all new iOS 18 features will start rolling out via multiple iOS 18 updates by the end of 2024 and the first half of 2025. Meanwhile, Apple Intelligence will be coming to Mac computers via the macOS Sequoia update.

While Apple has confirmed that these advanced AI capabilities will initially be available for free to users of compatible devices, reports suggest a possible shift to a subscription-based model in the future. Gurman has previously stated that Apple may introduce a premium tier called "Apple Intelligence+" in the future, which could offer exclusive AI features for a monthly fee, similar to its existing subscription services such as iCloud and Apple Music.

