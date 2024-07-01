Explore
Active Stocks
Fri Jun 28 2024 15:44:58
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 848.85 0.56%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 174.00 -0.09%
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 1,445.35 -1.80%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 990.10 1.86%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 330.90 -0.20%
Business News/ Technology / News/  Apple said to start mass production of AirPods with IR camera in 2026: Everything we know so far
BackBack

Apple said to start mass production of AirPods with IR camera in 2026: Everything we know so far

Livemint

Apple is developing AirPods with camera sensors for potential mass production in 2026, as per KGI Securities analyst Ming Chi Kuo, aiming to integrate them with Vision Pro devices and support Air Gestures.

The AirPods Pro 2 were upgraded with Magsafe charging and dust protection at this year's Wonderlust event. (Apple)Premium
The AirPods Pro 2 were upgraded with Magsafe charging and dust protection at this year's Wonderlust event. (Apple)

Apple is reportedly working on developing AirPods model with camera sensor and mass production of which would likely start by 2026. The news came to fore via post by KGI Securities analyst Ming Chi Kuo who has a fairely accurate history of predicting all the new moves by Apple. 

As per Kuo, the new AirPods will come with an infrared camera sensor, which is used to power Face ID on iPhone and iPad. The idea behind this new feature is likely to integrate the AirPods with the Vision Pro and future Vision devices launched by the company. 

Also Read | From Apple Park to Googleplex: On a Silicon Valley tech tourism trail

Moreover, Kuo states that infrared sensor on the AirPods will have the ability to detect environmental changes which means that they could potentitally be able to support Air Gestures. 

Kuo suggests that Foxconn will start mass production of IR camera enabled AirPods in 2026 with a capacity plan of around 18-20 million units which translates of 10 million pairs of AirPods. 

Apart from Kuo, Bloomberg's Mark Gurnman had also stated earlier this year that Apple is working on fitting low resolution camera sensors into AirPods which could be used to capture and process user data by taking advantage of AI (read Apple Intelligence).

The project, which is reportedly codenamed B798, is likely to allow users to access the potential benefits of smart glasses without having to buy lenses and frames. 

Also Read | Apple Watch 10 Series leaks: Larger screen, thinner design, and health monitoring expected

In May this year, Kuo also reported that Apple is working on 20 inch foldable MacBook which will start mass production in 2026 and start shipping in 2027. The report was later also corroborated by Haitong Securities analyst Jeff Pu who also informed about a 7.9 inch foldable iPhone in the works.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 01 Jul 2024, 07:16 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue