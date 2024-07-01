Apple said to start mass production of AirPods with IR camera in 2026: Everything we know so far
Apple is developing AirPods with camera sensors for potential mass production in 2026, as per KGI Securities analyst Ming Chi Kuo, aiming to integrate them with Vision Pro devices and support Air Gestures.
