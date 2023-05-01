Apple scammed for millions! Former employee sentenced to 3 years in prison, ordered to pay this much

Apple scammed for millions! Former employee sentenced to 3 years in prison, ordered to pay this much3 min read . Updated: 01 May 2023, 11:07 AM IST
As per the press release shared by the United States' attorney's office, Prasad made Apple pay for products that were never received, resulting in the fraudulent transfer of funds. Prasad pleaded guilty to conspiring to defraud Apple and has been ordered to pay over 19 million dollars.
Apple has announced that an employee of Indian origin has been sentenced to three years in prison for siphoning off $17 million ( ₹138 crore) from the company. The individual, named Prasad, worked as a buyer in Apple's global service supply chain from 2008 to 2018 and was charged in March 2022.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×