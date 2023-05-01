Apple scammed for millions! Former employee sentenced to 3 years in prison, ordered to pay this much

As a consequence of his actions, Prasad has been sentenced to three years in prison and is obligated to return all the funds and assets he obtained through his fraudulent schemes against Apple. Additionally, he is required to repay the taxes he failed to pay on the ill-gotten profits. Following his release from prison, Prasad will be under close supervision for another three years. The individuals responsible for apprehending and prosecuting Prasad are Michael G. Pitman and Karen Beausey, who collaborated with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) to investigate Prasad's fraudulent activities.

