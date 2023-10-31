Apple Scary Fast Event 2023 Launch Live Updates: Apple is all geared up for its highly anticipated Scary Fast event, set to reportedly unveil updates to a device approaching its 40th anniversary: the Mac. The event is scheduled for 5 p.m. California time, an uncommon hour for an Apple launch. The choice of timing, on Halloween eve, aligns with the spooky theme of the event, dubbed “Scary Fast".
The Scary Fast event can be watched live on the Apple Events website and YouTube from 5:30 am onwards in India. Apple TV users will also be able to watch the event live on their iPhones, iPads, and Macs by navigating to the section dedicated to Scary Fast. Apple is set to unveil a range of premium products at the Scary Fast event, including the MacBook Pro and iMac.
As a part of a wider transition to USB-C connections, Apple is expected to introduce refreshed editions of accessories such as the trackpad, mouse, and keyboard, which will no longer feature the old Lightning ports.
Bloomberg's Mark Gurnman reported that Apple is likely to unveil two new MacBook Pros, codenamed J514 and J516, powered by the M3 Pro and M3 Max processors during the Scary Fast event. Apple is reportedly testing different versions of the 12-core M3 Pro processor, which will include six high-performance cores and six efficiency cores. Another M3 Pro chipset could have 14 main cores, including 10 high-performance cores, 4 efficiency cores and 20 graphics cores.
Meanwhile, a top-of-the-range M3 Max chipset could come with 16 main cores, including 12 high-performance cores, 4 efficiency cores and 40 graphics cores. The iPhone maker is also planning to offer more upgraded RAM variants, including 24GB and 48GB options.
The Apple iMac is likely to receive an update after over 900 days, a notably extended period. However, the new models would not showcase a strikingly different design, reported Bloomberg.
Similar to the recent MacBook Pros, the upcoming iMacs is expected to bear a strong resemblance to the current versions. Reportedly, the upcoming 24-inch iMac, known internally as J433 and J434, will feature internal design modifications and an updated stand.
The Apple Scary Fast Event 2023 is anticipated to reveal long-awaited updates to several key products. Foremost, new iMacs are set for a much-anticipated refresh, though retaining their current design. Additionally, Apple plans to unveil two new MacBook Pro models, powered by the innovative M3 processors with varying core configurations and increased RAM options. The event might also introduce updated USB-C accessories, aligning with Apple's transition away
from old Lightning ports.
