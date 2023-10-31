Apple Scary Fast Event 2023 Launch Live Updates: Updated MacBook Pro, iMac and everything expected

2023-10-31

Apple Scary Fast Event 2023 Launch Live Updates: Apple is all geared up for the ‘Scary Fast’ event this Halloween. While exact details are undisclosed, the tech giant is expected to bring updated MacBook Pro and iMac models with the new M3 3-nanometer processors.