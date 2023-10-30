Apple Scary Fast Event: When, where and how to watch, expected launches and more

Apple is set to unveil MacBook Pro along with a range of other premium products at its Scary Fast event on Monday. The event is so called Scary Fast because it coincides with the eve of Halloween in many countries. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Notably, this year commemorates the 25th anniversary of the iMac, one of the initial products introduced by Steve Jobs upon his return to Apple in the late 1990s. The original Mac, initially named the Macintosh, was unveiled in early 1984.

When, where and how to watch the Scary Fast event? The Scary Fast event can be watched live on the Apple Events website and YouTube from 5:30 am onwards in India. Apple TV users will also be able to watch the event live on their iPhones, iPads, and Macs by navigating to the section dedicated to Scary Fast. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Expected launches: 1) iMac: The Apple iMac is likely to receive an update after over 900 days, a notably extended period. However, the new models would not showcase a strikingly different design.

Similar to the recent MacBook Pros, the upcoming iMacs is expected to bear a strong resemblance to the current versions. Reportedly, the upcoming 24-inch iMac, known internally as J433 and J434, will feature internal design modifications and an updated stand.

2) New MacBook Pro: Bloomberg's Mark Gurnman reported that Apple is likely to unveil two new MacBook Pros, codenamed J514 and J516, powered by the M3 Pro and M3 Max processors during the Scary Fast event. Apple is reportedly testing different versions of the 12-core M3 Pro processor, which will include six high-performance cores and six efficiency cores. Another M3 Pro chipset could have 14 main cores, including 10 high-performance cores, 4 efficiency cores and 20 graphics cores. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, a top-of-the-range M3 Max chipset could come with 16 main cores, including 12 high-performance cores, 4 efficiency cores and 40 graphics cores. The iPhone maker is also planning to offer more upgraded RAM variants, including 24GB and 48GB options.

3) Updated USB-C accessories: As a part of a wider transition to USB-C connections, Apple is expected to introduce refreshed editions of accessories such as the trackpad, mouse, and keyboard, which will no longer feature the old Lightning ports.

