Apple Scary Fast event: M3 chipset likely to launch with 3 new variants

Apple's much-awaited next-generation Apple Silicon chip launch is on the horizon. The "Scary Fast" event will possibly witness the launch of the upcoming M3 chips, scheduled for October 30 at 5:00 PM PT.

As per several media reports, the upcoming chip, likely to be dubbed the M3, is anticipated to deliver improved performance along with enhanced energy efficiency. It is said to serve as the powerhouse for Apple's upcoming Mac models like the MacBook Pro and iMac. The chip is rumored to be available in various configurations, contingent on the number of cores, and it may signify a transition to a 3-nanometer manufacturing process, reported Bloomberg. Let us delve deeper into Apple's forthcoming M3 chips.

In his recent Power On newsletter, Mark Gurman from Bloomberg provided insights into the different M3 chip models that Apple intends to launch. Although earlier reports suggested the possibility of four M3 variants, information has only been disclosed for three of them, with no details available for the M3 Ultra. Consequently, we anticipate the release of three M3 chip variations: M3, M3 Pro, and M3 Max.

Gurman indicates that the fundamental M3 chipset might include 8 CPU cores, comprising 4 high-performance and 4 efficiency cores. Additionally, it may contain up to 10 GPU cores, aligning with the M2, yet potentially offering enhanced memory configurations to maximize performance from each core.

The more advanced M3 chip, known as the M3 Pro, is reportedly undergoing testing in various setups. Gurman suggests that it may incorporate up to 6 performance cores and 6 efficiency cores, resulting in a total of 12 CPU cores.

Additionally, the GPU core count is anticipated to increase to 18. Conversely, the highest-tier configuration is projected to include 14 CPU cores, with an additional 2 high-performance cores, and 20 GPU cores.

In one of its configurations, the M3 Max chip is anticipated to contain 16 cores, comprising 12 high-performance and 4 efficiency cores. The GPU cores might surge significantly to 40 in its most advanced configuration. Gurman suggests that the M3 Max, positioned as the top-tier chip in the M3 series, is projected to have 32 GPU cores in its base configuration.

Please bear in mind that all the aforementioned details are derived from unofficial sources and should be considered with a pinch of salt.



