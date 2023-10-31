Apple Scary Fast event: M3, M3 Pro and M3 Max chipsets launched; 5 things to know
M3 family chips offer dynamic caching, hardware-accelerated ray tracing, and faster CPU
Apple at its Scary Fast event today, launched its latest processors, the M3 M3 Pro, and M3 Max. These chipsets promise a much superior performance compared to their predecessors.According to the company, these chips mark the inaugural personal computer processors made with the state-of-the-art 3-nanometer process technology. This advancement packs the transistors densely into a more compact area, resulting in enhanced speed and efficiency.