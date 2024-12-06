Apple seeds RC versions of iOS 18.2 update: List of eligible devices and key features
Apple has seeded iOS 18.2 and related updates, featuring Image Playground and Genmoji. Siri will likely collaborate with ChatGPT for better responses. The public release is expected soon, though older iPhones will not support the update.
Cupertino-based Apple has reportedly seeded the release candidate versions of its upcoming iOS 18.2, iPadOS 18.2, and macOS Sequoia 15.2 updates to developers and public beta testers, reported MacRumors.
