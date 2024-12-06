Apple has seeded iOS 18.2 and related updates, featuring Image Playground and Genmoji. Siri will likely collaborate with ChatGPT for better responses. The public release is expected soon, though older iPhones will not support the update.

Cupertino-based Apple has reportedly seeded the release candidate versions of its upcoming iOS 18.2, iPadOS 18.2, and macOS Sequoia 15.2 updates to developers and public beta testers, reported MacRumors. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Reportedly, these updates, which are now in their final stages before public release, also include release candidates for watchOS 11.2, tvOS 18.2, and HomePod Software 18.2. These release candidates mark the final iteration of the beta software and are expected to be the versions made available to the public unless significant bugs are discovered.

According to the report, with iOS 18.2 and its sister updates, Apple is advancing its vision of "Apple Intelligence", unveiling several new features for iOS, iPadOS, and macOS. Notably, the updates introduce Image Playground, a new app designed for generating images based on user prompts. Users can input descriptions or use pre-built suggestions from Apple, with the app offering intelligent concepts inspired by content in Messages or the Notes app. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The feature allows for the creation of animated or illustrated images that can resemble friends and family, offering a personalised touch for users. Image Playground, though a standalone app, is also integrated with Messages, providing added convenience.

Additionally, Image Wand is a feature tied to Image Playground but is accessed through the Notes app. With this, users can draw rough sketches or highlight key phrases in their notes, prompting Image Wand to generate relevant images based on their input, adds the report.

Reportedly, the Genmoji feature offers another personalised option, allowing users to create custom emoji characters based on descriptions or using data pulled from the Photos app, such as images of their friends or family. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

One of the most exciting features in this update is the integration of Siri with ChatGPT. This allows Siri to pass certain queries to ChatGPT if it cannot provide an answer. With user approval, Siri delivers responses from ChatGPT, making it easier for users to generate content from scratch, including text and images. Importantly, neither Apple nor OpenAI stores these requests, ensuring user privacy.

Also new in the update is Visual Intelligence, a feature that uses the camera to provide contextual information about the user's surroundings, as per the report. For example, pointing the camera at a restaurant will display opening hours and reviews. Other capabilities include reading text aloud, detecting phone numbers and addresses, and providing links for where to buy items in view.

Along with these additions, Writing Tools has been enhanced, allowing for more open-ended changes to text, such as transforming an email into a poem or making the language more action-oriented. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The report also highlights that Apple Intelligence is gradually rolling out, with users on devices capable of the technology—such as iPhone 15 Pro and 16 models, iPads with M-series or A17 Pro chips, and Macs with M-series chips—set to gain access.

Notably, iPhones released before the iPhone 15 series are expected to be incompatible with iOS 18.2. This means models such as the iPhone 14, iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11, and earlier versions will not be able to receive the iOS 18.2 update.

For those eager to try out Genmoji, Image Playground, and Image Wand, Apple has introduced a waitlist system for early access, with notifications sent once the features are available. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The official public release of iOS 18.2, iPadOS 18.2, macOS Sequoia 15.2, and other updates is expected next week, bringing these exciting new features to Apple users worldwide.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}