Apple is in talks with Kalyani Group's Bharat Forge to make the company one of its vendors in India, according to a report by The Economic Times. If the discussions come to fruition, Bharat Forge will be responsible for making components for the Cupertino based tech giant, taking it on par with Tata Group, Motherson Gorup and Aequs.

