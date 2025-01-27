Hello User
Business News/ Technology / News/  Apple seeks Indian suppliers, begins talks with Bharat Forge for component manufacturing: Report

Apple seeks Indian suppliers, begins talks with Bharat Forge for component manufacturing: Report

Livemint

Apple is negotiating with Bharat Forge, part of Kalyani Group, to become a vendor in India, potentially making components for the tech giant. This would position Bharat Forge alongside Tata Group and others as significant partners.

Apple Inc has topped the list of America's best-run companies. (Photo: Reuters)

Apple is in talks with Kalyani Group's Bharat Forge to make the company one of its vendors in India, according to a report by The Economic Times. If the discussions come to fruition, Bharat Forge will be responsible for making components for the Cupertino based tech giant, taking it on par with Tata Group, Motherson Gorup and Aequs.

“Apple is looking to work with some of the biggest Indian companies and talks have commenced with Bharat Forge, located in Pune, Maharashtra," a source was quoted by Economic Times as saying.

