Apple sends fresh mercenary spyware warnings to users in 110 countries: What you need to know

Apple has sent a fresh wave of threat notifications to users it suspects were targeted with mercenary spyware capable of hacking into iPhones, iPads and Macs. The Cupertino-based tech giant has also confirmed to TechCrunch that it sent out the notifications to users targeted by the spyware in 110 countries.

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“Apple detected a mercenary spyware attack targeted at your iPhone. There are actions you can take now to protect your data and device,” reads the notification sent by Apple.

The company also said that it has now notified customers in more than 150 countries about suspected mercenary spyware attacks so far.

Apple has also updated a support article on its website, which now states that it will notify users directly about incoming threats to their devices on their lock screens. The company confirmed to TechCrunch that it updated the support article to make it easier for recipients of these notifications to access information on what to do next.

What is Apple threat notification? As per Apple, threat notifications “provide additional information and recommend steps that users can take to help protect their accounts and devices, including enabling Lockdown Mode.”

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“We strongly suggest notified users enlist expert help, such as the rapid-response emergency security assistance provided by the Digital Security Helpline at the nonprofit Access Now. Recipients of Apple threat notifications can contact the Digital Security Helpline 24 hours a day, seven days a week through their website,” the company adds in its blog.

Apple also notes that while outside organisations do not have any information about what prompted it to send the threat notification, they can still help targeted users get personalised security advice.

What to do if you receive threat notification from Apple? In its blog, Apple recommends a few steps to keep your device safe after receiving the notification:

Update your devices to the latest software version to get the latest security fixes.

Protect your devices with a passcode, Touch ID or Face ID.

Enable two-factor authentication and use a strong password for your Apple Account.

Turn on Stolen Device Protection on supported iPhones.

Install apps only from the App Store.

Use strong, unique passwords for online accounts and use passkeys where available.

Avoid opening links or attachments from unknown senders. Meanwhile, John Scott-Railton, a senior researcher at Citizen Lab, noted that users who believe they are at risk of mercenary spyware should use Lockdown Mode on their iPhones.

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“As researchers we see a lot of people that get targeted with spyware. Using Lockdown Mode is one of the best things people do to become harder to hack,” Railton wrote in a post on X.

About the Author Aman Gupta Aman Gupta is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint with over 3.5 years of experience covering the technology landscape. He specializes in artificial...Read More ✕ Aman Gupta

His reporting is grounded in first-hand testing, independent analysis, and a focus on how technology impacts everyday users. He holds a PG Diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi (Class of 2022).

Outside the newsroom, he spends his time reading biographies, hunting for the perfect coffee beans, or planning his next trip.



You can find Aman on Aman Gupta is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint with over 3.5 years of experience covering the technology landscape. He specializes in artificial intelligence and consumer technology, reporting on everything from the ethical debates around AI models to shifts in the smartphone market.His reporting is grounded in first-hand testing, independent analysis, and a focus on how technology impacts everyday users. He holds a PG Diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi (Class of 2022).Outside the newsroom, he spends his time reading biographies, hunting for the perfect coffee beans, or planning his next trip.You can find Aman on LinkedIn and on X at @nobugsfound , or reach him via email at aman.gupta@htdigital.in