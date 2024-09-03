California based tech giant Apple is poised to fully transition its iPhone lineup to organic light-emitting diode (OLED) displays by 2025, marking a significant shift from its reliance on liquid crystal displays (LCDs), reported Japan's Nikkei newspaper.

According to a report from Nikkei newspaper, which cites anonymous sources, Apple’s complete migration to OLED screens will have notable implications for its current suppliers. Notably, Japanese firms Sharp Corp and Japan Display, who have been key providers of LCD screens for Apple's devices, are expected to be phased out of the company's supply chain for its handsets. The report indicates that these companies will no longer play a role in the production of displays for Apple's iPhones, as they do not engage in the mass production of OLED screens for smartphones.

In preparation for this shift, Apple has reportedly started placing orders for OLED panels for its forthcoming iPhone SE model, added the report. These orders have been placed with China's BOE Technology and South Korea's LG Display, signaling a broader diversification of its supplier base for display technology.

Reportedly, this move represents a substantial change from a decade ago when Sharp and Japan Display held a combined 70 per cent share of the iPhone display market. In recent years, their contributions have been limited to providing LCD screens for the iPhone SE, as Apple has steadily integrated OLED technology into its premium models, beginning with the iPhone X in 2017.

Apple’s adoption of OLED technology has extended beyond iPhones, as the company introduced OLED displays in its latest iPad Pro models, launched in May this year. This expansion into other product lines suggests a broader commitment to OLED displays across its devices.

This strategic move underscores the increasing industry preference for OLED technology, which is celebrated for delivering richer colors and sharper contrasts, making it ideal for high-definition video content.

(With inputs from Reuters)

