Apple set to adopt OLED displays across all iPhones by 2025: Report
Apple is reportedly set to switch to OLED displays for iPhones by 2025, ending its reliance on LCD suppliers Sharp and Japan Display.
California based tech giant Apple is poised to fully transition its iPhone lineup to organic light-emitting diode (OLED) displays by 2025, marking a significant shift from its reliance on liquid crystal displays (LCDs), reported Japan's Nikkei newspaper.
