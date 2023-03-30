Apple set to host WWDC 2023 on June 5. Here’s what to expect

Apple, the technology giant based in Cupertino, has revealed that its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) for 2023 is scheduled to commence on June 5th. The event, which will be virtual, is set to run from June 5th to June 9th. Additionally, reports indicate that an in-person experience will once again be available at Apple Park, as was the case last year.

Susan Prescott, the Vice President of Worldwide Developer Relations at Apple, has shared some insights into the upcoming WWDC 2023. Prescott mentioned that this year's event will be the "biggest and most exciting" conference to date. She went on to add, "WWDC23 is going to be our biggest and most exciting yet, and we can't wait to see many of you online and in person at this very special event!"

As is customary, the technology company typically unveils its latest versions of iOS, macOS, iPadOS, watchOS, and tvOS at its annual conference, and this year is anticipated to be no exception. Speculations suggest that Apple will unveil iOS 17, which will include a plethora of enhancements and new features.

Apple has emphasized that this year's WWDC is set to be particularly noteworthy. This is due to the anticipated unveiling of the company's much-discussed augmented or virtual reality headset, which has been the subject of speculation and leaks for numerous years. Reports indicate that the company's virtual reality headset is expected to be the main attraction of the conference.

Furthermore, there have been reports indicating that the company may unveil new Mac hardware at the conference. Apple has been teasing its Silicon Mac Pro for a considerable amount of time, and there is a possibility that the hardware announcement may occur at this year's WWDC event.

In addition, there are rumors that the technology giant may announce the 15-inch MacBook Air, as it did with the 13-inch MacBook Air at last year's conference.