Apple set to host WWDC 2023 on June 5. Here’s what to expect

Apple set to host WWDC 2023 on June 5. Here’s what to expect2 min read . Updated: 30 Mar 2023, 11:17 AM IST
As is customary, the technology company typically unveils its latest versions of iOS, macOS, iPadOS, watchOS, and tvOS at its annual conference, and this year is anticipated to be no exception. Speculations suggest that Apple will unveil iOS 17, which will include a plethora of enhancements and new features.
Apple, the technology giant based in Cupertino, has revealed that its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) for 2023 is scheduled to commence on June 5th. The event, which will be virtual, is set to run from June 5th to June 9th. Additionally, reports indicate that an in-person experience will once again be available at Apple Park, as was the case last year.
