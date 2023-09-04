Apple set to launch iPhone 15 series in India along with global debut: Report1 min read 04 Sep 2023, 04:01 PM IST
Apple is set to launch the iPhone 15 from its Chennai unit in India, aiming for a close-to-global release in mid-September, reducing the time lag compared to previous models.
Apple is reportedly set to launch the iPhone 15 from its Chennai unit in India, aiming for a close-to-global release in mid-September, reducing the time lag compared to previous models. As per several media reports, production began in China in June, with components arriving in Indian facilities simultaneously.